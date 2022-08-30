Ben Abraham plays Brighton date after new album release

“I wrote Another Falling Star with Cara Salimando; we had a free afternoon and decided to sit at the piano and write for no real purpose. It came from talking about all the people we know—ourselves included—who moved to Los Angeles to chase their dreams and how hard that can end up being.”

He says the songs on the album speak to the undeniable possibility for rebirth after loss and pain. The album details a tumultuous period of Abraham’s life following the release of Sirens – including a serious break-up and ensuing crisis of faith, navigating new questions surrounding his sexuality and spirituality: “It felt like a bomb went off in a sense, and everything I knew about my life crumbled. After that, it was this process of clumsily rediscovering what I believe about God. What do I know of God, of myself, of the world? The album was written during that journey, during that process of chaos. It was weirdly empowering in the making of the record to realise I’m not in control of so many aspects of my life, but what I can do is just explore what I’m going through, through songs and through my songwriting.”