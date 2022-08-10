Bexhill Choral Society plan busy autumn

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susannah Appleyard

Jenny Meteyard, secretary, Bexhill Choral Society, said: “Bexhill Choral Society finished in style in the last rehearsal before our summer break.

"Local soprano and vocal coach Susannah Appleyard showed us how to improve our vocal technique with a number of very helpful tips and exercises. She also helped us with some particularly tricky bits in our current repertoire: Bizet’s Te Deum and Schubert’s Mass in A flat.

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable and useful evening and we are now ready for a summer of relaxation and home practising before returning to rehearsals on August 31 at Little Common Community Centre.

“Our next concert will be on Saturday, October 8 at St Barnabas, Sea Road, Bexhill, and tickets are already on sale at Second Spin Sackville Rd, Windmill Drive Post Office and online at Ticketsource.”

Jenny added: “Bexhill Choral Society is a friendly non-audition choir and warmly welcomes new members – particularly in the lower voices at the moment, but everyone is welcome! We perform three concerts each year and rehearse on Wednesday evenings from 7pm at Little Common Community Centre, under our renowned music director Kenneth Roberts, with well-known local pianist and organist Nigel Howard as accompanist.

“For further details on concerts, joining the choir or to join our email mailing list, phone 01424 213352, email [email protected] or visit bexhillchoral.org.uk.

"It is now 70 years since its foundation, and the choir is still going strong! We have over 50 members and perform three concerts each year.

"The spring and autumn concerts, which are generally from the classical choral repertoire, are accompanied by orchestra, and our popular Christmas concert Carols and Christmas Music for Choir and Audience is accompanied by organ and a brass ensemble.