Blood Brothers is on stage at the Hailsham Festival

Blood Brothers

It offers a heart-wrenching play telling the tragic story of the Johnstone twins.

Twin brothers, Mickey and Edward, are separated at birth as their mother struggles to cope with the financial burden of her ever-growing family.

Raised streets apart, the boys’ lives take two very different path. However, following a chance meeting the pair form an unlikely friendship. But what will happen if they ever find out the secret of their shared history? Will an ill-fated prophecy come true?

“Overflowing with tension, superstition, emotion and a sprinkling of humour, Blood Brothers is a play which will have you gripped from the opening line, to the last,” said a spokesman.

All tickets £10. Interval refreshments and cake. Doors open 30 mins prior to the performance.

Performances are:

Thursday, Sept 15, 7.30pm;

Friday, Sept 16, 7.30pm;

Saturday, Sept 17, 2.30pm matinee; and Saturday, Sept 17, 7.30pm

A spokesman said: “Hailsham Festival is a celebration of talent, creativity and imagination which this year will be held from September 3-18. It is rooted in Hailsham and the surrounding area, and this year we are pleased to be supporting Hailsham Foodbank.