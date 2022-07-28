Bognor Regis Camera Club offers first exhibition in two years

Eyes On The Ball by Tim Hale

The exhibition will run from Monday, August 1 to Saturday, August 6 daily from 10am-4pm at the Recital Hall, Sudley Road (behind Boots), Bognor Regis. The exhibition will be officially opened on the evening of Monday, August 1 by club president Rob de Ruiter.

Rob said: “It is great to be back. We are really looking forward to engaging again with the general public and members from other clubs. Along with everyone else we found the last couple of years tough with club members not being able to meet in person. However, we made full use of Zoom online which in the circumstances provided an excellent platform allowing members to engage and interact and also enabling us to continue to run workshops.

“Admission to the exhibition is free and everyone is welcome to come and see an interesting and varied range of photography on view both as in excess of 200 prints and a continuous slideshow of digitally projected images on a range of subject matter from nature and landscape to portraiture, street and documentary photography. Club members will be on hand throughout the week to answer questions about the club and to chat about photography in general. A discount off the regular annual membership fee will be offered to anyone joining the club for the first time either at the exhibition or on the first evening of the new season which will be September 13.”

Bognor Regis Camera Club was formed in 1947 so this year marks its 75th anniversary, making it one of the oldest clubs in the south of England.

Chairman Bill Brooks said: “This is an important landmark year for the club which will be marked later this year with a one-off special exhibition in the Oxmarket Gallery, Chichester.

“We have a proud reputation of being a friendly club which welcomes new members and is open to everyone, whatever their level of expertise or interest in photography. The present membership is evenly split between male/female members with a wide range of ages and abilities from beginner to professional.”