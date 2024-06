Burgess Hill photo retailer shares the perfect gift ideas this Father’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s time for Burgess Hill residents to find the perfect gift that will make any dad smile. Although choosing a special present can be challenging, a local photography expert is offering their top gift ideas.

To help Burgess Hill shoppers step away from the traditional aftershave, beard oil and BBQ equipment, Park Cameras has shared four inspiring gifts that any dad would love to receive.

Michael Chant, Owner of Park Cameras, a PHOTO by Fujifilm partner, on Victoria Business Park, York Road in Burgess Hill, said: “Every year, children of all ages set out in search of the perfect gift for Father’s Day – something their dad can keep and cherish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Although many gifts may be appreciated, they’re often not revisited. Thanks to our photo printing services, beloved pictures with dads on a phone or camera can be brought to life through a variety of different gifts that he can enjoy for many Father’s Days to come.

Photo retailer shares the perfect gift ideas this Father’s Day

“Here are our top four gifts that any dad would love this Father’s Day.”

A classic photo book

“If your dad likes to read, why not gift him a photo book filled with precious memories? On each and every page, you can print your cherished moments on high quality Fujifilm Satin 170gsm paper with personalised messages that your dad will revisit for many years to come.”

Enlarge a precious memory on canvas

“If there’s a photo with your dad that you both love then why not take it out of your camera roll and make it big – up to 12”x18” in size. Create a new eye-catching canvas wall display of your best images together that will catch everyone’s attention. From a family portrait to a special occasion, this thoughtful gift will pull on your dad’s heartstrings and make him think of you every time he passes by.”

A collage to treasure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have so many photos and memories stored on our phones that it can be hard to choose just one image for a Father’s Day gift. Why not make things simple by creating a collage of your best moments together?

“By choosing images from across different decades, you can tell the story of your relationship together, or a yearly special event you both enjoy. No matter what you decide, you can be sure a collage will beautifully visualise the role your dad plays in your life.”

Personalised poster

“Looking for an even bigger way to print? Our personalised poster printing service enables you to create an eye-catching display on Fujifilm Satin Inkjet Paper. Why not print multiple posters to decorate your dad’s office? Don’t worry, we won’t tell if there are more pictures of you than your siblings!