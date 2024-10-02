Camping in style in an EV travelling from Newhaven, Sussex to Northern France taking in Disneyland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With whatever personal challenge, you may face or disability you have nowadays, it could not be easier to travel to the continent from Sussex. Using the latest EV and charging along the way it could not be easier to get away from it all.

Travelling to Northern France from Sussex, particularly via the convenient Newhaven to Dieppe ferry, is an easy and enjoyable experience for families. Eurocamp, with its broad range of holiday parcs, offers incredible value and facilities designed to cater to every member of the family, regardless of age or needs. With accessibility at the heart of their ethos, Eurocamp ensures that everyone, including guests with disabilities, can have a comfortable, fun-filled holiday.

The Journey: Newhaven to Northern France

Starting your journey from Newhaven, Sussex, DFDS ferry services offer a direct route to Dieppe in Northern France. Upon arrival in Dieppe, it’s about a two-hour drive to Eurocamp’s family-friendly parc, La Croix du Vieux Pont.

Disneyland Paris just one hour away from La Croix du Vieux Pont

As we had the excellent new seven-seater Kia EV9 on loan from Tates of Brighton, we were keen to know where to charge. I have to say the miles were just eaten up by this incredibly agile, luxurious, and well-appointed SUV. With a range of around 300 miles on a full charge and with fast charging to get you from 0 to 80% in around 20 minutes, the vehicle was phenomenal. It was a pleasure to drive, and the EV9 handles all-terrain with comfort and ease. Those planning a trip in an electric vehicle will also be pleased to know that Eurocamp offers 22kW charging facilities on-site at many parcs, including La Croix du Vieux Pont, making it easier for eco-conscious families to travel sustainably.

Eurocamp: Accessible, Family-Friendly, and Packed with Fun

Eurocamp has long been recognised for its commitment to accessibility. Whether you're a family with small children, a member of the group with mobility needs, or simply seeking comfort, Eurocamp has designed its accommodations and facilities to suit everyone. From spacious mobile homes with accessible features to step-free communal areas, they ensure that every guest can enjoy their stay with ease.

Families will find an array of activities, including kids' clubs, playgrounds, and splash zones, where children of all ages can have fun safely. Pools are equipped with easy-access ramps and hoists, and there are even quiet spaces for guests who may need them. Whether your family seeks adventure or relaxation, Eurocamp has something for everyone. Parents can also relax knowing that the site offers fully accessible shower blocks and restaurants, making the holiday enjoyable for all.

La Croix du Vieux Pont: A Fun-Filled Family Haven

La Croix du Vieux Pont, one of Eurocamp’s top parcs, is located in the picturesque Aisne Valley. This parc is ideal for families, thanks to its wealth of activities and proximity to Disneyland Paris, just over an hour away.

The parc boasts four pools, including a covered all-weather option and thrilling waterslides. For younger children, a beach-fringed lagoon provides a safe, shallow place to paddle. Adventurous families can enjoy laser tag, full-sized bowling alleys, mini-golf, archery, canoeing, and tennis.

In the evenings, parents can unwind at one of the parc’s friendly bars or dine at its family-friendly restaurants. For added convenience, La Croix du Vieux Pont even offers a weekly coach service to Disneyland Paris, bookable at the parc, ensuring a seamless experience for your Disney day trip.

Disneyland Paris: Magic and Accessibility Combined

No trip to Northern France would be complete without a visit to Disneyland Paris, just a short journey from La Croix du Vieux Pont. Disneyland Paris has invested heavily in making its parks accessible, ensuring that all guests can experience the magic. With accessible parking, step-free access to rides, and adapted rooms in its hotels, Disneyland Paris is designed to accommodate everyone.

For certain attractions, specially-adapted vehicles and equipment ensure a smooth boarding experience for all guests. Attractions such as "It’s a Small World" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" have been specially designed to include easy access for those with mobility needs, while guests with visual impairments can use the AudioSpot mobile app as an audio guide throughout the parks. The app provides descriptions of the rides, attractions, and even menus in certain restaurants.

Disneyland Paris also offers reserved spaces for disabled guests in theatres, at outdoor shows, and during parades, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the spectacular entertainment. For guests with hearing impairments, all theatres are equipped with magnetic induction loops to enhance the audio experience. Whether it’s enjoying a classic Disney parade or watching a live performance, Disneyland Paris ensures that all guests are included in the fun.

Character Encounters for Everyone

Meeting Disney characters is a highlight of any trip to Disneyland Paris, and this experience is fully accessible for guests with disabilities. Throughout both Disney Parks, characters such as Mickey, Minnie, and their friends are available for photos, autographs, and magical moments. Guests with mobility needs or other disabilities will find that the encounters are designed to be inclusive, with Cast Members trained to assist with any special requirements. If you need additional support, simply ask one of the friendly Cast Members, who are always happy to help ensure your experience is memorable and enjoyable.

Restaurants and Shops Designed with Accessibility in Mind

All restaurants and shops across Disneyland Paris are wheelchair accessible, allowing every guest to explore and enjoy the wide variety of culinary options and souvenir shops without difficulty. For those with visual impairments, certain restaurants offer audio descriptions of the menu through the AudioSpot app, ensuring that everyone can make informed dining choices. In addition, guide and assistance dogs are welcome in all dining and shopping areas.

Discovering the Aisne Valley

Beyond the excitement of Disneyland, La Croix du Vieux Pont is perfectly situated in the Aisne Valley, where peaceful rivers, charming villages, and historical towns provide a more relaxed backdrop to your holiday. It’s the perfect spot for families who want to balance the thrills of Disney with the tranquillity of rural France. The Aisne Valley’s proximity to both Paris and Disneyland makes it a hidden gem, offering the best of both worlds: countryside serenity and city excitement.

The Aisne Valley is rich in history, with sites like the Château de Vic-sur-Aisne and the medieval town of Soissons providing a fascinating day out for families. Whether it’s visiting a local market, exploring the countryside, or enjoying a peaceful riverside picnic, the Aisne Valley offers a range of activities that complement the excitement of your time at Disneyland Paris.

With Eurocamp, a family adventure to Northern France is not only affordable but incredibly convenient. From the smooth ferry journey from Newhaven to Dieppe to the accessibility-focused facilities of Eurocamp and Disneyland Paris, this holiday is designed to cater to every family’s needs. Whether your family is seeking adventure, relaxation, or a combination of both, Eurocamp and the nearby attractions ensure an unforgettable experience.