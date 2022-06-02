Chiddfest family friendly music festival returns

Chiddfest

Chiddf est event organiser Carrie White said: “The ticketed family event will host live staged music from local performers, with artists spanning a range of genres. Also on offer will be a variety of food and refreshments from local caterers and numerous activities for children of all ages.

“We are so excited to be able to go ahead with Chiddfest this year having postponed it in 2021.

"With all the doom and gloom we’ve experienced over the last few years, being able to get together as a community and celebrate our local talent is a real tonic! We have an excellent line- up of artists, food stalls and activities. There really is something for everyone of all ages and interests.

“I’d like to thank local businesses for once again getting on board to support and sponsor Chiddfest; their involvement is invaluable to us putting on a successful event.

“Artists taking the stage include Chiddingfold’s very own leading jazz musician, Neil Cowley, with his new band, The Chups; Cohesion, a college rock band with local drummer, Jay Jazeel; indie folk duo, Lauper, and singer-songwriter, formerly of 30 Degrees, Eloise Carter. In addition to music there will be a focus on health and wellbeing, with tents offering yoga with The Energy Coach, Dancefit with Tina and pilates with Megan Vickers of Four Sides. For the younger festival- goers there will be storytelling and a Playmobil Roadshow.

“Chiddfest 2022 is organised by the PTA of St Mary’s School with money raised going to the school as well as other youth groups and charities in the village. In 2019 over £18,000 was raised, which contributed to St Mary’s School laying artificial grass in the playground thereby creating an all-weather surface for the children to play on. The youth groups that will also benefit from money raised at Chiddfest 2022 include Chiddingfold Village Nursery, Cubs, Scouts, Chiddingfold Youth Football, Chiddingfold Youth Cricket Club and Messy Church, allowing them all to improve their facilities.”

The fun is on Saturday, June 4 from 12.30pm-8pm on Coxcombe Recreation Field. Tickets can be bought in advance online at Chiddfest 2022 Tickets at 12:30 from Eventbrite. Standard tickets: family ticket (two adults, three children) - £30, adult (over-18s) - £12, child (under-18s) – £6. Gate tickets will depend on availability.

“Chiddfest is a biennial event that was first launched in 2015. Organised by the PTA of St Mary’s School, Chiddingfold, the money raised goes to the school as well as other youth groups and charities in the village.