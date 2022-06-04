Convoy of "cosmic proportions" comes to Crawley this summer.

Cosmic Convoy

Spokeswoman Jule Wilson said: “What do a giant squid and NASA-inspired space training have in common? Find out at Tour de Moon convoy this summer.

“Bringing together talks, cinema, music, and games all under one cosmic theme, the Tour de Moon Convoy is day out like no other.

“Tour de Moon celebrates the relationship between Earth and the Moon with several thought-provoking, exciting and original experiences, with a special focus on nightlife, creativity and culture.

“Visit the Tour de Moon Convoy in Crawley on June 15, a free public festival.

“On its epic journey across the country, the Tour de Moon Convoy of sustainable vehicles and interactive experiences lands at the Memorial Gardens in Crawley at 6pm and will feature a performance from DJ FLORIAN.

“Moon Convoy is a fully sustainable armada of vehicles, stopping in 13 towns and cities across the UK, features huge floats and interactive elements starting with a large rotating moon that appears and disappears at night with further interactive and ultra-violet experiences – expect cosmic transformations through live music and DJ sets, a full size replica of nine metre-long Archie The Squid who resides at The Natural History Museum, talks, film screenings, an inflatable game designed with the help of scientists at NASA SSERVI and the SETI Institute, a nine-piece Arkestra and a larger than life red telephone through which visitors can talk to the Moon.

“The Tour de Moon Convoy is just one part of a travelling festival of activity that is stopping in three cities for four days, Leicester, Newcastle, and Southampton.

“Tour de Moon’s creator is the creative director, artist, and filmmaker Nelly Ben Hayoun of Nelly Ben Hayoun Studios. Nelly is the founder of NASA’s International Space Orchestra and the tuition-free University of the Underground.

"Her large-scale projects have included collaborations with Noam Chomsky, Pussy Riot, Massive Attack and Kid Cudi to name but a few.

“She is known for challenging institutions from within through events and has done so at the United Nations, NASA and the International Astronautical Federation.

"Nelly’s fellow directors at Tour de Moon include Magid Magid, former Lord Mayor of Sheffield and founder of Union of Justice, Natasha Patterson, head coach at Pedro Youth Club, Franck Marchis, chairman of the exoplanet group at the SETI Institute, Damian Bradfield, President of WeTransfer and Adam Teskey, Manufacturing Director at The Vinyl Factory Plant.”

Nelly said: “Our main objective of Tour de Moon is to prompt radical imagination, support pluralistic thinking so to offer alternative futures developed by and with youths.