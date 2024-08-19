Rosemary Gardens, Petworth.

Petworth Town Council updated residents about the wall that had fallen in the park.

A spokesperson for Petworth Town Council said: “By way of an update in case you were wondering what was happening with regard to the collapsed wall in Rosemary Gardens.

"The Town Council continues to make progress with regard to making repairs to the eastern wall at Rosemary Gardens and although it may look like not much is happening, work is going on behind the scenes to work out the best way to effect repairs, in order for the structural integrity of the wall to be maintained.

"Like all large projects, this one will take time to complete, and your Town Council thanks you for your patience in the meantime. Hopefully, you will see some visible repairs before too long.”