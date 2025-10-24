Crawley restaurant serves up half-term treat for families with spooky dining experience

From 27th October to 2nd November 2025, children can enjoy a main, dessert and drink from the limited-edition Monster Menu for just £1 when accompanied by an adult choosing a main meal from the a la carte menu, providing great value for money for our local families dining with Wildwood this half-term.

Available all-day Sunday to Friday, this dine-in only offer promises a fun, flavourful and affordable treat this Halloween.

Located at The George Hotel, 56-58 High Street, Wildwood Crawley’s kids' menu includes customer favourites such as spaghetti or penne pasta, mini calzone, margherita pizza, beef burger or buttermilk breaded chicken, and the Monster Menu comes complete with a Halloween activity pack to keep kids entertained throughout their meal. Once they've completed their spooky drawings, they'll be rewarded with a chocolatey trick-or-­treat prize.

The Wildwood “Head Wizard” said...

"We always provide value for our customers, so we are delighted to provide this Halloween­ themed offer. Celebrating a time of year that is all about fun, imagination and magic. This Halloween our Monster Menu represents a fun dining experience for the whole family and with half-term we can’t wait to see our younger customers' creative Halloween designs come to life!"