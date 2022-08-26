Crawley set to welcome The Power Ballad Show

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Power Ballad Show - pic by Richard Shakespeare

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “The 1980s was a unique period when hair was big, the voices were even bigger and the music hit you right between the eyes.

"You will be flooded with emotions and memories as you find yourself singing your heart out or playing air guitar along to hit after hit from artists such as Heart, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, Tina Turner Alannah Myles, Aerosmith, Roxette, Bonnie Tyler, Alice Cooper and many more.

“The band is made up of professional touring musicians and vocalists, some of whom have backed the likes of Skin, Nitin Sawhney, Kelly Jones, Rob Brydon, Steve Rodgers, Dani & Will Wilde, Tommy Jules, Michael Ball, Kiki Dee, Tommy Steele and none other than The Hoff.

" The show is further enhanced by state the art sound and lights creating a show that has been described as truly a night to remember.”

Tickets priced £25 are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth box office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).

Also at The Hawth, country fans are given a taste of Nashville with the brand-new show Made in Tennessee – the soundtrack of American Country (Sunday, September 4, 7.30pm, The Hawth Crawley).

Lorraine said: “With a band made up of some of UK’s finest country musicians, Made in Tennessee takes you through the decades of the nation’s fastest-growing music genre, from country’s origin in the southern states of America to modern day country heard around the world.

“It features classics from Johnny, June, Dolly and Hank, legends like Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood and modern country super stars such as Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton.

“Book now to experience to best show east of Tennessee.”