Dance company brings The Princess & The Frog to Crawley - how to get your tickets

The Princess and the Frog

It comes from Let’s All Dance, a company which pledges to bring “high quality, professional shows and activities to families and young people across the UK.”

A spokesman said: “Once upon a time there was a beautiful princess. She loves playing with her golden ball but one day she drops it in the pond.

“When a very friendly and very bouncy frog offers to retrieve it in exchange for her friendship, she is far from keen. But in the end the princess must agree to be his friend just to get her ball back. Slowly their friendship grows and the princess is rewarded in true fairy-tale style.

“After sell-out tours around the UK, Let's All Dance is delighted to return to The Hawth Studio with this beautiful, classical ballet to charm audiences young and old.

“An original score, gorgeous costumes and crystal clear story-telling draw you into the magical world of ballet and make it accessible to all.

" A lovely production and a heart-warming tale with the theme of friendship at its core. Suitable for all ages, especially two to nine years, children with special needs and families. Running time 30 minutes.”

Company artistic director Orit Sutton said: “Ever since I can remember, I have loved the theatre and adored dance.

"I have always performed and always organised shows, bossing my long-suffering sister, friends and neighbours around and charging 10p for our parents to watch.

“The beauty of dance transcend s all words and taps into something so deep and primal that it regularly moves me to tears.

"The relationship of the body with other bodies and with the surrounding space is endlessly fascinating. The shared experience of artists and live audience is transformative and exhilarating, and the richness that high- quality theatre adds to human life is quite beyond measure.”