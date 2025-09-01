Diversity and new world-class wrestling event headline breaks for Butlin's 90th year

Diversity are heading to Butlin's

Diversity, Maximo Pro Wrestling and new shows are set to help Butlin’s in Bognor Regis celebrate its 90th birthday next year.

The UK’s biggest dance troupe, Diversity, will be taking over Studio 36 at the Bognor Regis resort, with their brand-new and exclusive show, Time Capsule. Fresh from their UK tour, the dance megastars will be defying gravity on summer holiday breaks with mind-blowing choreography and unforgettable storytelling. From the world of music and film to technology and fashion, Diversity will take families back in time to iconic moments in pop culture history through the group’s signature style of dance.

Ashley Banjo MBE said: “We can’t wait to bring our brand-new show to Butlin’s next year. Our performances always celebrate the power of unforgettable storytelling, and Time Capsule is no different. We’re really excited to bring this show to life on the Studio 36 stage and connect with the Butlin’s audience. It’s going to be our best show yet!”

The Studio 36 arena is set for a world-class wrestling showdown like no other on school holiday breaks* in 2026. With edge of the seat moments and spine-tingling drama, global wrestling superstars are stepping into the ring for an unmissable battle to claim the championship belt. Plus, it won’t just be the wrestling stars in the spotlight, as celebrity guests will be making special appearances in the ring. Maximum Pro Wrestling will be a heart-pounding, action-packed event for the whole family to enjoy.

Watch out - Peppa Pig's in town

That’s not all, as there are eight amazing new shows in total to enjoy on a school holiday break next year at the Bognor Regis resort. Strap on the safety goggles for don’t-try-this-at-home experiments and stunts with Brainiac Live!, and watch in awe at the next level visuals and illusions in Electric City: New Dimension. The Masked Singer Live** is bringing a new headline show, with new mystery celebrities to be unmasked and disguises from the latest season, with Teeth, Bush and Wolf taking to the stage. Families can lock in a school holiday break early and treat themselves, with breaks starting from just £67^.

For families with kids five and under, 2026 Showtime breaks are a must with characters from the biggest TV shows and books appearing live on stage at all three resorts, with breaks start from just £39^^.

Three new live shows on selected Showtime breaks include Fireman Sam saving the day and solving clues in The Lost Pirate Treasure, Peppa Pig’s celebration for her baby sister Evie Pig’s big debut and the laugh-out-loud musical The Dinosaur that Popped a Rock Show from the McFly duo Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter.

There’s so much more included in the price of a Butlin’s break than just accommodation and access to the pool. All breaks also include huge Splash Waterworld, all live entertainment, unlimited thrilling fairground rides, plus plenty of playgrounds, and soft play, including the new £1.8 million, 3,000 square feet centre.

A great line-up for a big birthday. Photo@ Paul Underhill

Mike Godolphin, entertainment director at Butlin’s, said: “2026 is a huge year for Butlin’s as we turn 90 and as the Home of Entertainment nowhere else comes close to the incredible productions we have on offer next year. Whether families want to be blown away by the amazing dance moves of Diversity, giggle and dance with Peppa and Evie Pig or experience heart-pounding wrestling action, there’s something for everyone at Butlin’s.

“It’s not just our entertainment that makes us stand out in the UK holiday market, we’re also unrivalled when it comes to value for money. With so much included in the price of all our breaks, families can relax and enjoy a fun-filled well-earned break.”

*On all Half Term, Easter and selected Summer Holiday breaks

**On all Half Term, Easter and selected Summer Holiday breaks