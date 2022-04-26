Downton Abbey stars dazzle at new film's London premiere

The second film – as did the first and the TV series before it – stars Hugh Bonneville who has long lived near Midhurst.
Those attending the premiere at Leicester Square's Cineworld included Laura Haddock in a sheer silver ensemble, Laura Carmichael in a blush gown and Michelle Dockery in a sequinned dress.
Downton Abbey: A New Era is the sequel to the 2019 film.
It sees the Crawley family head to the South of France where the family will uncover a mystery at a villa given to the Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley.
Meanwhile an ambitious director is making a film at Downton.
The film opens in cinemas later this week.
