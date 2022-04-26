Downton Abbey stars dazzle at new film's London premiere

The stars of the new Downton Abbey film dazzled at its London premiere last night.

By Phil Hewitt
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 8:09 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 8:13 am
Downton Abbey: A New Era i

The second film – as did the first and the TV series before it – stars Hugh Bonneville who has long lived near Midhurst.

Those attending the premiere at Leicester Square's Cineworld included Laura Haddock in a sheer silver ensemble, Laura Carmichael in a blush gown and Michelle Dockery in a sequinned dress.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is the sequel to the 2019 film.

It sees the Crawley family head to the South of France where the family will uncover a mystery at a villa given to the Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley.

Meanwhile an ambitious director is making a film at Downton.

The film opens in cinemas later this week.

