Downton Abbey stars dazzle at new film's London premiere

Downton Abbey: A New Era

The second film – as did the first and the TV series before it – stars Hugh Bonneville who has long lived near Midhurst.

Those attending the premiere at Leicester Square's Cineworld included Laura Haddock in a sheer silver ensemble, Laura Carmichael in a blush gown and Michelle Dockery in a sequinned dress.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is the sequel to the 2019 film.

It sees the Crawley family head to the South of France where the family will uncover a mystery at a villa given to the Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley.

Meanwhile an ambitious director is making a film at Downton.

The film opens in cinemas later this week.

