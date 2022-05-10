Eastbourne: The Regal Variety Show will celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Regal Variety Show Eastbourne Joanna Rose Barton actress, singer, and host

Spokeswoman Tammara Anderton said: “Doors will open at the Grove Theatre at 6.45pm for an evening packed with entertainment featuring Amy Winehouse, Cher and ABBA tribute acts, live performance painting, comedy, poetry and tap dancing.

“The audience is invited to come to the show dressed as royalty or in regal colours where they can enjoy the selfie corner, royal quiz, raffle (drawn on the night), silent auction, name the bear and a celebratory glass of fizz.”

Founder Laura Murphy said: “Dust off your tiaras, ladies, and dig out those regal rags, gentlemen.

“We are regally celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with an evening filled with entertainment and family fun!”

The £10 ticket price includes the booking fee and a celebratory glass of wine or soft drink, helping fund the WayfinderWoman Hub in the centre of Eastbourne.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought online from the Grove Theatre OnLineTicket seller, on Saturdays at the Grove Theatre or by dropping by the WayfinderWoman Hub any morning between 10am and 1pm.

Bidding for the silent auction will begin on May 1 until June 9 on https://www.wayfinderwoman.com/regal-silent-auction/ continuing on the night at the theatre.

A WayfinderWoman Trust spokeswoman said: “We’re here to help at The WayfinderWoman Trust.

“Run by women for women, we help those who are feeling anxious and uncertain about themselves or their future.

“By building their self-confidence and skills they then are able to challenge any barriers that face them in finding a better life.

“From group workshops to 121 coaching, from seminars to conferences, online or in person via our drop-in advice hub, we can help you overcome the barriers preventing you from succeeding.”

