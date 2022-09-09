Elvis tribute and Fast Show star both head to Crawley

A spokesman said: “Ben is a multi-talented musician, singer and songwriter who has had Elvis’s DNA in his blood from an early age. His father was an avid Elvis fan and Ben grew up on a diet of Elvis songs.

“Having honed his musical talent Ben started his journey as an Elvis tribute artist in 2005 when he formed the Taking Care of Elvis band.

"Audiences quickly realised that this was someone with a special talent. He looked like Elvis, sang like Elvis and had an on-stage charisma that had audiences believing at times they we re watching the King himself.

"This talent saw Ben rapidly rise through th e ranks of Elvis tribute artists.

“In August 2012, Ben made history when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, which took place in Memphis, crowning Ben as the Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, the only artist at the time from outside the USA to have won the title. Fans from all over the world declare Ben Portsmouth as the closest they have ever seen to Elvis Presley. Social media forums are overwhelmed with fans demanding his return to their country.”

Tickets priced £29.50 are available at from the box office on 01293 553636 and hawth.co.uk.

Best known as one of the stars of The Fast Show and Bellamy's People, with Paul Whitehouse, Simon Day takes to the road this autumn with his new show Simon Day and Friends – and is also heading to The Hawth (Wednesday, September 14, 7.45pm).

On a tour that runs from September to November and stretches across the length and breadth of England and Scotland, Simon is accompanied by a rich array of some of his most loved and instantly recognisable characters including blazer-wearing music hall legend Tommy Cockles, the acclaimed Yorkshire poet Geoffrey Allerton, unlikely eco-warrior Dave Angel and reformed violent criminal Tony Beckton.”