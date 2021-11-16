Farm opens new Christmas experience with Santa’s grotto, elves workshop, winter forest and tree decorating activity

Sharnfold Farm Christmas experience

The Santa’s grotto opens at Sharnfold Farm, on Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, on Saturday (November 20).

The Christmas experience at the visitor attraction situated on Hailsham Road at Stone Cross runs until December 23.

Tickets cost £15 per child and will include the chance to meet the elves, watch a short festive film, walk through the winter forest, take part in an elves workshop, meet Santa, collect a real Christmas tree and decorate it.

Donna Bull, from owner Kent Entertainments Limited, said it’s going to be exciting at Sharnfold Farm this Christmas.

She said: “We are determined to put a smile on people’s faces this festive season after what has been a very tough 18 months for everyone.

“Christmas is a lovely time of year, and we are inviting the public to join us at our beautiful Santa’s Grotto.

“This is no usual Santa’s Grotto; it is very special and we know that young people and their families will absolutely love it.

“We have created a special festive Christmas area on the farm complete with our Elves and the chance to meet Santa of course.

“The short film is naturally very festive too and our Elves workshops are there to both educate and entertain.

“Everyone will also get a Christmas tree with the chance to decorate it as well.

“We have put a great deal of time and effort to develop this fantastic Christmas experience. Please come and join us.”

To book tickets to the event click here.