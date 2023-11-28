Final two Family Hubs open their doors
Hubs in Lewes and Peacehaven were the latest to open, offering access to support and advice from Midwives, Health Visitors, Early Communications Support Workers, Early Years Practitioners, Community Engagement Coordinators and Early Help Keyworkers.
Each of the 11 hubs will offer activity sessions giving children, parents and carers the chance to socialise and attend programmes and activities to support their children’s needs and development.
Councillor Bob Bowdler, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for children and families, said: “I’m delighted that all 11 of our new Family Hubs are now open, offering a one-stop shop for families and making it even easier to access the support they need.
“The hubs, which are already proving popular, offer a wealth of advice and information on a wide range of issues including parenting, mental health, housing, benefits and finances and employability. With a particular emphasis on providing start for life services, the hubs will also offer antenatal and postnatal education courses and perinatal mental health support.”
East Sussex was one of 75 areas across England and Wales to receive a share of £301.75 million from the Government’s Family Hubs and Start for Life Programme. As well as transforming 11 sites, more support is also being offered online.
More information about Family Hubs and services on offer is available at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/children-families/childcare/familyhubs
Family Hubs also offers opportunities to volunteer, such as helping with a parent and toddler drop-in group, greeting families on reception or in a health clinic, supporting young people and infant feeding support.