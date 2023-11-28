Families across East Sussex will find it even easier to access support after the final two of 11 new Family Hubs opened their doors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hubs in Lewes and Peacehaven were the latest to open, offering access to support and advice from Midwives, Health Visitors, Early Communications Support Workers, Early Years Practitioners, Community Engagement Coordinators and Early Help Keyworkers.

Each of the 11 hubs will offer activity sessions giving children, parents and carers the chance to socialise and attend programmes and activities to support their children’s needs and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Bob Bowdler, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for children and families, said: “I’m delighted that all 11 of our new Family Hubs are now open, offering a one-stop shop for families and making it even easier to access the support they need.

Final two Family Hubs open their doors in East Sussex. Photo: ESCC

“The hubs, which are already proving popular, offer a wealth of advice and information on a wide range of issues including parenting, mental health, housing, benefits and finances and employability. With a particular emphasis on providing start for life services, the hubs will also offer antenatal and postnatal education courses and perinatal mental health support.”

East Sussex was one of 75 areas across England and Wales to receive a share of £301.75 million from the Government’s Family Hubs and Start for Life Programme. As well as transforming 11 sites, more support is also being offered online.

More information about Family Hubs and services on offer is available at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/children-families/childcare/familyhubs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad