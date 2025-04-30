Former Newhaven councillor discovers fishing after a family emergency left him 'in a dark place' - now he wants young people to try it

Sean Macleod

When former Newhaven councillor Sean Macleod’s mum became seriously ill he found himself ‘in a dark place’.

"A friend recommended fishing off Newhaven,” he continued, “and I did it and found it extremely therapeutic. I realised that here was a fantastic opportunity to engage young people.”

Now Sean is helping to set up Start Fishing Seahaven, which aims to get kids away from their computer screens or engaging in anti-social behaviour and to look at potentially taking up fishing as a hobby.

The group plans to hold three drop in sessions for young people to begin with, and then for those that want to take up the hobby they plan to hold 4/6 weekly sessions with a professional coach. The coach will teach them the basics of fishing and how they can progress further.

After these sessions, Start Fishing Seahaven plans to establish a youth club for those that want to continue fishing, with fortnightly sessions.

The sessions will be on a donation basis as organisers want the scheme to be open to everyone in the Seahaven community. There will be equipment on hand for those that need it. They are also keen to attract more women to the sport.

Sean Macleod, project founder, said:"Those that can afford it can make a donation should they wish to and those that can’t can still take part, we want to have this project open to everyone

“I was a Councillor in Newhaven for six years and it was clear we lacked services that engaged young people. That’s why we have teamed up with Bait Bucket and other local people to set up this fantastic group.”

Joanne Barlow, chairperson, added: “Our team at Bait Bucket Tackle Warehouse are so proud to be part of the “Start Fishing Seahaven” initiative encouraging young people to swap their computers for fishing rods and learn to enjoy the environment right on their doorstep.

Joanne, who was the 2018 and 2019 Ladies Pairs British Carp Cup Champion, said they had ten volunteers involved in the project.

She continued: “Start Fishing Seahaven will allow local people to give fishing a go within a safe and friendly environment and under instruction from qualified and experienced coaches. For those that really enjoy the experience there will be an opportunity to continue to be coached and give them the confidence to be able to just go fishing. Coaching will be provided for both sea fishing and course fishing.

“There is so much to gain from fishing. Being outdoors, learning and appreciating and respecting our beautiful surroundings, friendships gained in sharing a common interest, and relaxation. When fishing you are focused completely on what you are doing and everything else just fades away, it really is a great activity to take time out.

“People think fishing is an expensive hobby but it doesn’t have to be. Many anglers have simple and non expensive equipment but with the right techniques learnt early you will catch. Why not give it a go?”

