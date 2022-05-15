Grace: when the last episode in the Brighton-based TV detective series will be aired

It's not tonight.

By Phil Hewitt
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 8:25 am
Updated Sunday, 15th May 2022, 8:32 am
Grace

Tonight the slot occupied by Grace for the past three weeks goes to The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration (8pm - 10.45pm).

The final Grace episode will be aired instead next week - on ITV next Sunday 22 May at the usual time of 8 pm.

The second series, comprising four episodes, has dominated Sunday night viewing, becoming the most watched programme over successive weeks.

Its success means viewers are confident they will soon have confirmation that the next series will be commissioned before long.

