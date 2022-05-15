Grace: when the last episode in the Brighton-based TV detective series will be aired

Grace

Tonight the slot occupied by Grace for the past three weeks goes to The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration (8pm - 10.45pm).

The final Grace episode will be aired instead next week - on ITV next Sunday 22 May at the usual time of 8 pm.

The second series, comprising four episodes, has dominated Sunday night viewing, becoming the most watched programme over successive weeks.