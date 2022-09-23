Great line-up for PierFest on Brighton Palace Pier

Spokeswoman Angi Mariani said: “Swing onto The Pier on September 24 for an evening with the sensational Jive Aces – rockabilly, jive and rock n roll stars – as they get you all up and dancing. The Jive Aces are recognised as one of the top international swing bands with a huge following both live and across the worldwide web so suiting and booting for this hot gig will surely be essential.

“Cool Jazz is also provided by The Dean Street Project (Sept 29), a new trio that are bringing cool jazz hot from Soho in a set that combines their instrumental talents and brilliant three part harmonies to the beautiful Palm Court.

“During PierFest, Brighton Palace Pier hosts the Brighton Jazz Festival (Sep 29- Oct 2) with a huge line-up of top acts over five days of world-class jazz. It was founded last year by local jazz stars Jack Kendon, Eddie Myer and Terry Seabrook. Jack’s father Adrian Kendon ran the original Brighton Jazz Festival decades ago.

“Jamie Kenna offers Who Do I Think I Am?! on October 8 and 9. Coronation Street fans will not want to miss out on an evening spent with Jamie Kenna, star of the Street’s sensational summer romance gone wrong when Phil Whittaker is dumped by Fizz. Who Do I Think I Am?! looks at Jamie’s life on stage and screen, his role in Peaky Blinders, playing cheeky chappie Max Miller and his many roles in West End musicals. Great anecdotes, songs, comedy and surprise guests…

“Andrew Farr is Piaf on the Pier on October 16. The Pier are thrilled to be welcoming back Andrew Farr’s show Piaf on the Pier which was a sell-out hit last year. Farr embodies Piaf in a performance that is both moving and hilarious as he tells her tragic story, rising from the back street of Paris to international stardom, her lovers, her addictions and of course those magical songs. Five-star entertainment that’s not to be missed! You’ll regret nothing by going!”