The tutorials are available on the McDonald’s Family Hub, there is something for everybody this half term.

Tutorials include transforming leftover packaging into a Happy Halloween House, mini mummies, using images of your children’s faces; glitzy hats decorated with bats; and magic wands using coloured ribbons and bright paint

Social media creator Louise’s step-by-step guides will show families to upcycle items due for recycling to make fun Halloween decorations, as well as spooky costume upgrades.

Louise Pentland teams up with McDonald's to create Halloween crafting tutorials this half-term

Here is how to transform leftover packaging into a Happy Halloween House:

Find an old carboard box ready for recycling

Paint the inside black with something like acrylic paint – wait for it to dry completely

Cut out the windows and doors – first draw on guidelines with a pencil, then with a craft knife, cut the bottom flaps off the box, cut windows into the house and three sides of a door (leave the fourth side of the door, as this will act as a hinge).

Reassemble the box inside out – use some sticky tape to seal

Decorate freely – this could include drawing a roof with silver, white, or gold pens and/or adding biodegradable glitter to the window frame with child safe glue

Pop a battery-operated tea light inside the house to light it up and give it a spooky finish!

All of Louise Pentland’s tutorials can be found on the McDonald’s Family Hub.