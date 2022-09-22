How lyrics can help you with any trauma you might have locked away

Stuart Francis

Stuart, aged 38, said: “The book is a collection of lyrics which I wrote to music.

"It’s a look on modern life and how as humans we get so caught up in the noise of the modern world.

“I used this book in a way to try and transport myself and hopefully other people to a different place and in a somewhat humorous way too.

“I feel that the book and my music can definitely appeal to a wide range of people as I feel a lot of people struggle with the modern world we live in.

"The book also has a sort of longing for old times feel to it too. I didn’t really plan the book per se.

"But I looked over all my lyrics and realised it might be a cool idea to get some of the lyrics into book form.

“I wanted to try a different medium of artistic expression.

"Whether it fails or holds up or not, I feel very strongly that artistic expression can be the key to unlocking parts of your subconscious you didn’t know existed and also help you deal with any trauma you may have locked away.

“After I wrote the songs, I realised that they would make good poems.

"I was just inspired to write it as I felt I was being overwhelmed by a lot of life situations and had fantasies of an older world and a simpler time.

"I think everyone can relate to some of the lyrics or themes in the book. There are some fairly dark themes in the book relating to religion and domestic abuse, but there are also very light-hearted childlike themes too.

“I started writing seriously about three years ago.

"I felt I had a lot of musical ideas and songs in my head so I decided to pick up my guitar and began to try and write songs.

"Obviously, failing many times, but I trusted my own process and believed in myself.

"I think if you do something pure and from the heart, then it will always come out well.”