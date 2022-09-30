Jazz trumpeter Henry Lowther offers Hastings date

Henry Lowther

Jazz Hastings spokesman Julian Norridge said: “The career of the brilliant jazz trumpeter Henry Lowther ranges from the 60s, including an appearance at the legendary Woodstock Festival, to the present day.”

He is now on his 80th birthday tour,

“Henry was born in Leicester in 1941. He started playing the cornet in the local Salvation Army band. But in his teenage years he developed an interest in classical music and studied violin, eventually entering the Royal Academy of Music at the age of 18.

“Soon afterwards, he became interested in jazz and, inspired by a Sonny Rollins recording, he returned to brass playing and took up the trumpet. In the 60s, he split his time between jazz and the rock scene. For instance he first played with the John Dankworth Orchestra in 1967, beginning a relationship that would last for 45 years.

“But he also played with bands like Manfred Mann, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and the Cream bassist Jack Bruce. It was with the Keef Hartley Band that he played that famous session at Woodstock. But in later years he concentrated more and more on jazz, playing with most of the great players of the era.

“Henry formed Still Waters in 1996 along with his friend of more than 40 years, bassist Dave Green. It is now one of the most accomplished and creative bands around, playing radical and original music, ranging from gentle, quietly pastoral and melodic compositions, reflecting the band’s name, through to dynamic improvisation.

“Henry Lowther’s musical breadth is confirmed by his frequent appearances as a classical player with major symphony orchestras and ensembles. As a session musician, he has recorded with Bing Crosby, George Harrison, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Van Morrison, Sir Simon Rattle and Nelson Riddle, a pretty eclectic mix.

“Along with Dave Green on bass, Henry will be joined by Pete Hurt on saxophone, Barry Green on piano and Paul Clarvis on drums.”

