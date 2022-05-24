Justin Bieber confirms UK date - how to get your tickets

Justin Bieber

Having sold in excess of 1.3 million tickets so far, the tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows – from May 2022 through March 2023.

Spokesman Gabe Tesoriero siad: "The upcoming dates start this month in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August. Next up is South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October. The tour will close out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023. Additional dates have also been announced in Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

"These new shows come on the heels of his 52-date 2022 North American tour, which kicked off in San Diego on February 18. Each evening promises to be a celebration for both Justin and his fans after the pandemic sidelined his 2020 tour.

"Recently, Justin teamed up with director Cole Bennett for his new single +video “Honest,” featuring Don Toliver. Punchy and uptempo, “Honest” marks Justin’s first official single since “Ghost” - the anthemic finale to the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Justice - went #1 at pop radio in January, making chart history with the most #1 hits by a male solo artist in US radio history and the only fifth artist ever to reach twenty Top 5 hits on Hot 100.

"Over the past year, Justin has set new marks in his highly-decorated career: “Stay” with The Kid LAROI, Justin’s eighth career Hot 100 #1 single, made him the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 hits on the chart. “Peaches,” his certified-triple-platinum smash, made Justin the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart simultaneously.

"Justin Bieber’s eighth #1 album Justice has sold over eight million copies globally, amassed over 12 billion global streams, and was nominated for eight Grammys, including Album Of The Year. With an astounding 100 billion career streams and over 75 million albums sold globally, Justin reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 68 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with 79 million monthly listeners.

"Justin – who was named Artist Of The Year at the 2021 MTV VMAs and was nominated for thirteen Billboard Music Awards - has been wowing fans nightly on the opening leg of his Justice World Tour 2022, the biggest and most ambitious tour of his career. Throughout, Justin has remained committed to using his platform for social good, bringing his ‘Justice In Action’ initiative to fans across the country, raising awareness on important issues like criminal justice reform, climate action, voter registration and much more.

"The Justice World Tour, promoted by AEG Presents, is Justin’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’. Described by The Times of London as “mesmerising”, Bieber played to 2.7 million fans over the course of his 2016-2017 run, with the finale seen by 65,000 fans at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival."

JUSTIN BIEBER, THE JUSTICE WORLD TOUR – Worldwide Dates Are As Follows:

2022

May 22 Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey

May 25 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

May 26 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

May 28 Guadalajara, Mexico - Estadio 3 de Marzo

July 31 Lucca, Italy - Summer Festival Lucca

August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest

August 5 Malmö, Sweden - Big Slap XL

August 7 Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Summertime

August 9 August 9 Helsinki, Finland - Kaisaniemi Park

August 12 Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival

September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock In Rio

September 7 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional

September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata

September 11 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata

September 14 São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

September 15 São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

September 28 September 28 Cape Town, South Africa - DHL Stadium

October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa - Johannesburg FNB Stadium

October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel - HaYarkon Park

October 22 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Bukit Jalil National Stadium

October 25 Singapore, Singapore - National Stadium

November 2 Jakarta, Indonesia - Stadion Madya

November 3 Jakarta, Indonesia - Stadion Madya

November 6 Bangkok, Thailand - Rajamangala Stadium

November 9 Nagoya, Japan - Vantelin Dome

November 12 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome

November 13 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome

November 16 Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

November 17 Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

November 22 Perth, Australia - HBF Park

November 26 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

November 30 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Football Stadium

December 3 Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium

December 7 Auckland, New Zealand - Mt Smart Stadium

2023

January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 14 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 16 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

January 18 Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

January 21 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

January 23 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

January 25 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

January 27 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

January 28 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

January 31 Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena

February 2 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February 4 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 8 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

February 11 Aberdeen, UK - P&J Live

February 13 London, UK - The O2

February 14 London, UK - The O2

February 16 London, UK - The O2

February 17 London, UK - The O2 *NEW DATE*

February 22 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

February 23 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

February 25 Manchester, UK - AO Arena

February 26 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena

March 4 Manchester, UK - AO Arena

March 6 Paris, France - Accor Arena

March 7 Paris, France - Accor Arena

March 9 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

March 11 Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

March 12 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

March 15 Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena

March 17 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

March 18 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

March 20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

March 21 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

March 24 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

March 25 Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena