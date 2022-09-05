Kerry Le Bern promises Chichester a “dazzling” one-woman show

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Le Bern

It will be at The Chapel, Graylingwell, Chichester on September 10.

“I developed the idea of Femmes Fatales during lockdown and it marks the fulfillment of a lifetime ambition of mine.

"My show is all about celebrating the leading lady in musical theatre through song, dance, dialogue and personal anecdotes and it explores shows such as Cabaret, Chicago, Mamma Mia, Hairspray and many more.

“My life has been and continues to be touched by many inspiring women so I am dedicating this show to all those inspirational women out there who have positively influenced my life but most of all to my beautiful mum, the person who taught me that to sing is a wonderful gift and that to be confident to go out there and share it is an even greater gift.’

These days you are more likely to hear Kerry singing traditional jazz standards but she says: “I continue to be surprised by the wealth of wonderful jazz standards which have their roots in musical theatre.

"I think I can safely say that my own roots are in musical theatre and over the years I have been fortunate enough to play some fabulous roles – Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel, Hope Harcourt in Anything Goes, Katie Brown in Calamity Jane, the Science Officer in Return to the Forbidden Planet and many more.”