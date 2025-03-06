Kids' day passes for just £1 at Butlin's in Bognor

Butlin’s has an incredible offer to keep energetic tots entertained this March with £1 day passes* to the Bognor Regis resort.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For just £1, on selected dates this month kids aged two 10 14 can enjoy live shows, access to the Splash Waterword pool, unlimited fairground rides and an exciting range of activities. Up to four children can visit for £1 each with one full paying adult pass, which starts from £19.

The resort is open to day visitors from 10am to 8pm and guests can enjoy live entertainment throughout the day. Included in the price are all the daytime shows in the Skyline Pavilion, including Peppa Pig’s Dance Party, Butlin’s very own Skyline Gang performances and the Tots Disco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dinosaur-loving tots have the rare opportunity to travel back millions of years to come face-to-face with the pre-historic predators in the brand-new Dino Expo. There’s even time to snap a selfie with the dinosaurs while their trusty rangers share fun facts on their Jurassic friends in this unmissable live interaction.

Goggles and arm bands at the ready - day visitors have access to the Splash Waterworld. The pool is overflowing with rides, slides, and flumes, as well as a dedicated pool for tots. These can all be enjoyed during their two-hour swim slot.

Unlimited fairground rides are also included in the price of a day visit. The fairground is full of family favourite rides, from the carousel to the Helter Skelter. For tots, the Little Stars Fairground offers the same fun, with mini planes and teacups.

If the shows, pool and fairground rides weren't enough, there’s plenty of activities to get stuck into. From free activities such as football sessions and soft play, to those that cost a little extra, including the brand-new PLAYXPERIENCE activity centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLAYXPERIENCE will take a day at Butlin’s to the next level, with nine brand-new gaming experiences across two floors and 50,000 square feet. The activities on offer include TechPutt, hi-tech mini golf, four different themed Escape Rooms and Neo Games, where visitors can save the world from zombies or work together in Angry Birds Smash, plus many more exciting activities to try. Activities start from as little as £8pp and can be pre-booked online or on arrival at PLAYXPERIENCE**.

The entrance fee isn't the only thing at Butlin’s that’s £1 for kids. For the same price children can enjoy a delicious meal from the kid’s menu. This amazing deal is available daily from 12 to 3pm in selected restaurants on resort.

These action-packed day passes can be pre-booked online at www.butlins.com/discover-butlins/day-visits#bognor-regis