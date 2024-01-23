Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brighton i360 is offering a free child flight (aged 5-15) with every adult ticket between February 10 and 18. Under 4s go free as well.

Tickets can be booked online now – https://www.brightoni360.co.uk/ – just select a date between February 10 and 18 and you will see an option to select a free child ticket along with each adult ticket you require (adult tickets cost from £17.95). Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. The offer applies to View 360 tickets, which means booking a specific time, or the Anytime tickets, which allow you book a date but the time of your flight is flexible during that day’s timeslots. The offer also applies to walk-ups if you happen to be in Brighton and fancy trying your luck to get a space but tickets may sell out at busy times.

Flights on the i360 last 25 minutes and if you haven’t tried it yet, it really is a lovely thing to do with the family. If you live in the city, it’s great to point out places you recognise –you might even be able to identify the location of your home, workplace or school. You can also spot landmarks like Brighton’s Palace Pier, the Royal Pavilion and Brighton Railway Station and further afield on a clear day, you can see the South Downs, Seven Sisters to the east and Worthing Pier to the west.

The i360 takes you up to 138 metres and you can walk all the way around the pod for 360 degree views, which my children love. It’s also really fun if any relatives – and pet dogs – are down below waving up to you.

If you happen to choose a flight at the right time, you could get to see a beautiful sunset over the sea and you will get a bird’s eye view of the derelict West Pier. There’s also a bar onboard selling Nyetimber Sussex sparkling wine, Brighton Gin and cocktails for the adults who fancy something alcoholic. There’s a selection of soft drinks, crisps and ice cream available, too.

The added bonus of the i360 is it is inside so you will be protected from the elements if the weather isn’t at its best. You can also extend your time inside by looking at the gift shop and visiting the i360 Café, which serves coffee, pastries, light lunch bites and a range of drinks.

For those keen to keep the children busy for even longer, the Brighton i360 has teamed up with the Upside Down House to offer an explorer pass ticket to both attractions. The ticket saves you 20% on your day out and includes a View 360 anytime ticket, a priority entry ticket to the Upside Down House and a souvenir – an Upside Down House fridge magnet or keyring. Both attractions must be visited on the same day – they are beside each other on the seafront so very easy to dash from one to the other. Find out more here: https://www.brightoni360.co.uk/tickets/brighton-explorer-pass-upside-down-house

Once you get used to walking on ceilings with beds, tables and a toilet hanging above you, the Upside Down House is great fun. If it’s your first visit, be sure to ask the staff for tips on how to take the best photos so it looks like you are dangling from the ceiling or have become Spiderman and able to climb walls. The photos make great memories to look back on and share with friends and family.