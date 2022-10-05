Kino-Teatr Jazzology offers St Leonards weekend of jazz films

Jazzology Weekend at Kino-Teatr

Spokeswoman Olga Mamonova promised a weekend programme of classic jazz documentaries from October 7-October 9: “Jazzology is a timely celebration of the films of John Jeremy, an overlooked figure in British documentary who built a reputation for producing outstanding jazz films during his 40-year career. Audiences can expect an enthralling weekend of jazz on the big screen in this bill of rare films, many of which have remained unseen for decades, which have been hand-picked by the film-maker from his personal archive.”

Coming up: Ben Webster: The Brute & the Beautiful, 1989, John Jeremy's moving, feature-length portrait of a complex, consummate jazz artist, Friday, October 7 at 7.30pm and Saturday, October 8 at 3pm , t ickets £12/ £10 c oncessions

To the Count of Basie, 1978, 60min and Jazz is our Religion, UK, 1971, 50 mins, Saturday October 8 at 7.30pm, a compilation of rare and electrifying Basie band footage, plus a poetic distillation of jazz and the jazz life using stills and moving images, narrated by Ted Joans.

Sunday: Blues Like Showers of Rain, UK 1970, 30 mins plus Billie Holiday: The Long Night of Lady Day, UK, 1984, 94 mins. An immersive tour of the blues through the photographs and field recordings of Paul Oliver, plus the first and still definitive film portrait of Lady Day, her life and music. Book tickets at kino-teatr.co.uk.

Also coming up, Bexhill Choral Society offers its autumn concert at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 8 at St Barnabas Church Bexhill, TN40 1JG.

Spokeswoman Pamela Tolley said: “This concert features Schubert's Mass in A flat, which is possibly his most songful and inventive. It was regarded by Schubert himself as the finest of his six Latin Mass settings and shows his genius for melody. Bizet's Te Deum is rarely performed but is a joyously uplifting piece, full of varied and tuneful music. BCS is joined by soloists soprano Louisa Alice-Rose, mezzo Judith Buckle, tenor Stephen Brown and baritone Peter Grevatt who will additionally be singing Poulenc's delightful song-cycle Chansons Villageoises. The programme is accompanied by the Sussex Concert Orchestra who will also perform Ravel's beautiful and well-known Pavane pour une infante defunte all under the direction of our conductor, Kenneth Roberts. “

Tickets cost £13 in advance (£15 on the door) from Second Spin, Sackville Road Bexhill (cash only); from choir members; from 01424 222801; and also from www.ticketsource.co.uk/bcs.

