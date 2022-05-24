Lamb Folk Club in Eastbourne welcomes Steve Ashley

Steve Ashley

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Steve Ashley is long regarded as one of British folk's finest singer-songwriters. It's only £8, pay on the door, doors open 7.30pm, music from 8pm.

“In the USA, Steve's first two albums were distributed and marketed by Motown.

“His phenomenal mouth organ skills have been used in sessions by the likes of Richard Thompson, Ashley Hutchings and Mike D'Abo.

“Steve's between-song banter is legendary. He was described by Variety Magazine as having one of the funniest of dry stage raps, following a show in New York.

“Steve has recorded or worked with virtually every member of Fairport Convention both past and present.

“He was once asked to appear in a TV advert for Lyons Cakes. Dressed as a minstrel, surrounded by dry ice and rabbits and playing a lute, he insisted on full beard and moustache so that he would not be recognised.

“Steve once sang in front of a crowd of a quarter of a million at a CND Rally in Hyde Park. His extraordinary career is told in a biography, Fire and Wine by Dave Thompson, one of the few UK folk artists to be deemed important enough to have his story told in depth.

“Steve Ashley has long been regarded as one of British folk's finest singer-songwriters. His reputation for writing contemporary songs inspired by the English tradition was established in 1974 with his innovative debut album Stroll On.

“Since then his songs have been recorded by many leading folk artists including Fairport Convention, Anne Briggs, Ralph McTell and Wizz Jones, O'Hooley & Tidow, Dave Pegg and PJ Wright, The Arizona Smoke Review, Martin and Jessica Simpson, Grace Notes, Phil Beer, Maggie Boyle, The Bushwackers and Hannah Sanders and Liz Simmons.