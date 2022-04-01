Meet spring lambs and enjoy Easter hunts at crafts at Sharnfold Farm

The team at the popular attraction - situated on Hailsham Road between Stone Cross and Eastbourne - are promising a great value for money day out for all the family.

There will be a bumper Bunny Hunt Trail running from April 2 until April 18, open each day from 10am until 4pm. Children can also take part in an Easter craft activity and will be able to make an Easter mask and egg decoration in the Sussex Barn on selected dates.

Donna Bull, from owner Kent Entertainment Limited, said: “We are absolutely delighted that once again everyone will be able to enjoy Easter at Sharnfold Farm after what has been a tough two years for everyone. Our focus is to give everyone a top value for money day out!.

Children enjoy the playground area at Sharnfold Farm

“We genuinely believe we have so much to offer, and we are reaching out to the community to come and join us.

“Families are invited to join the bunny hunt which winds its way around our farm and woodland trail and is such fun. We know the children will just love searching out those elusive bunnies and hidden letters along the way.

“A prize awaits all children who successfully reveal the word and locate all the Bunnies.

“There is plenty of fresh air and open space to explore in our beautiful natural surroundings.”

The farm also has numerous activity panels, three beautiful playhouses and a play area for everyone to enjoy. And nothing says Easter quite like Spring lambs, and there is the chance to say hello to our fleecy young friends.

Donna said:”We cannot wait to see everyone down on the farm once again for some springtime fun and frolics.

The Easter Bunny Trail from April 2 to April 18 costs £3.95 for children and £2.50 for adults. There is also a booking fee and the tickets need to be booked via Sharnfold Farm’s Eventbrite page

There is also the option to take part in the craft activities for an additional fee, which includes the trail. The crafts take palce on April 9,10,14,15,16 in 30 minute time slots and cost £6.95 for children and £2.50 for adults.

Visit the Eventbrite page for the Easter craft activities

Advance Booking is highly recommended.

