Murder mystery dinner is the appetiser in Uckfield

Uckfield date - The Company Upfront

They will be performing one of their entertainment murder mystery dining events at Luxfords Restaurant, Civic Centre Uckfield on Friday, September 23.

Guest will get the chance to turn sleuths for a night of fun courtesy of The Company Upfront.

Spokeswoman Tracy Atchison said: “They will take you back to the 1930s and Hampstead Manor, the splendid home of the ageing and somewhat confused Lord Henry Hampstead where a fiendish murder will take place.

"Guests will mix and mingle with the characters from 7pm.

"Murder will commence at 7.30pm sharp!

“The guests will enjoy a sumptuous three-course dinner while witnessing the murder, sifting through the clues, cross-examining the suspects and solving the crime! Sherlock Holmes and Poirot could do it...but can they?

“There will be a bottle of Prosecco for the person in the best costume.

“The Company Upfront is based in the south of England but has been entertaining people all across the UK and overseas with their high-quality murder mystery entertainment parties.

"They confidently walk the line between professionalism and fun, making sure that everything runs smoothly while the guests have a hilariously entertaining evening.”