New nursery offers parents free beauty treatments

Recognising that the current financial crises and the strain the past few Covid years have had on families, Sally-Ann has enlisted the help of local beauty therapist Lauren Cosham to offer free beauty treatments to parents while their little ones are looked after by the highly qualified staff at Blossom and Bloom.It’s not easy for parents to leave their baby for the first time especially at the moment and we find it causes a lot of anxiety and don’t think that is necessary so we want to offer something to our parents are guardians to show we care about them too.Parents are also able to book treatments with Lauren directly and book their child in to the nursery while they relax and be pampered, even if their child doesn’t usually attend. There is nowhere for parents to go for a bit of self care and brain space or to just be looked after for an hour and not have to have their little one in tow. It’s so important for parents to look after their own well-being and hopefully this will go a little way towards supporting that.