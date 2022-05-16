Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Free family activity in Hailsham

As part of local plans to celebrate the Jubilee, Hailsham Town Council has teamed up with High Street Safari to run a free story trail in the town centre.

The trail allows families to choose what happens in the story and is completely contactless – all you need is a smartphone.

The trail is aiming to encourage families to come into the town centre for a safe and ambitious event. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail is located at seven stops in the town centre, positioned so that families can discover hidden parts of the town along with characters along the trail.

Family activity in Hailsham (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

An interactive map is available to view at https://highstreetsafari.com/platinumjubilee.

The trail takes about 45 minutes to complete but can be finished in more than one visit.

It’s completely free for families and groups to take part in and they win a free, digital fun pack at the end.

Deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager Mickey Caira said, "I encourage families to take part in the interactive Beacon Trail and 'choose their own adventure' as they progress around the trail.

"June will be an exciting time for Hailsham, and on behalf of the town council, I’m delighted that we have been able to finance the cost of organising the celebrations.

"We are confident that the programme of events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - including the Beacon Trail - will be well received by residents and visitors alike, bringing energy and atmosphere to the town centre."