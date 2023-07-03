Journalist and mum-of-two Nicola Caines spent a busy day at Seal Bay Resort, formerly Bunn Leisure, in Selsey, West Sussex, to try out some brand-new facilities.

Finding somewhere to keep energetic children entertained for a whole day is not easy. So when we were invited to visit Seal Bay’s newest attractions, we didn’t need much persuading.

The popular holiday park near Chichester has invested more than £1.5million in The Dockyard area, which offers wall climbing, adventure golf, and adventure bounce play. A newly-refurbished bowling alley is also part of the latest development (read more about the investment here). And the great news is, the activities are all open to day visitors as well as those staying on site.

When my sister and our children all arrived for our day out, we went straight to the White Horse Complex area of the holiday park, which was easy to find and had plenty of free parking – an added bonus after driving with excited children in the car!

Floor to ceiling fun in the new Dockyard area at Seal Bay Resort in Selsey

It was no surprise that my children Ruby, 10, and Barney, seven, along with my niece Rosie, three, headed straight for the arcades when we got there. There is a great selection of all the favourite arcade games, interactive games and soft toy grabbing machines. Luckily for my bank account, we didn’t have much time until the wall climbing session started for Ruby and Barney.

The new area which houses the climbing walls, the adventure golf and the adventure bounce nets is really impressive. With the bounce nets above, the golf below and the climbing walls in the middle, it is floor to ceiling fun! Ruby and Barney wasted no time to get climbing.

Confident Barney was determined to try all of the walls while Ruby was keen to move onto the adventure bounce play, which involves bouncing around in netted areas with lots of huge bouncing balls. My niece Rosie enjoyed the tots soft play area near the arcades before we all played adventure golf together, a great family activity.

After a fun-packed morning of activities in The Dockyard, it was time for some lunch. From fish and chips and hot dogs to seafood and roast dinners, there’s plenty of choice if you want to eat at the resort.

Barney Caines at the climbing walls at Seal Bay Resort

After food, we went for a swim at The Oasis Leisure Pool, which is over at the West Sands village area of the holiday park and has a lazy river, waterslide and a baby pool. Also at the West Sands village is access to the beach, outside crazy golf, a wave simulator, more arcades and a funfair.

To finish the day, we headed to the pottery studio. Here you can paint a pottery creation (pottery can be collected the following day or posted for an extra charge), create sand art pictures and trinkets, or make a teddy.

I think it’s fair to say my two children and my niece were entertained all day and definitely had a lot less energy by the time we left. It was a very quiet journey home, indeed!

For day visits to Seal Bay, you pay for the activities you want to book. Day visitor prices for wall climbing start at £18 for ages 4 and over, the adventure bounce nets start from £10 for ages 5 and over and the adventure golf is from £7.50. Pottery starts from £10 and swimming at the Oasis pool is £8 for adults, £4 for children and under 4s are free (the pool is not open to day visitors in the school holidays or weekends). To find out more and book, visit https://cove.co.uk/sealbayresort/day-visitors/ or call 01243 606080.

Barney, Rosie and Ruby after a pottery and sand art session at Seal Bay Resort