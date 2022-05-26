Seaford and Eastbourne dates for Concentus choir - how to get your tickets

Concentus choir

Spokeswoman Chrissie Higgins said: “After an enforced absence of three years at least as far as summer concerts are concerned, the choir is happy to be back to performing live concerts and is rehearsing hard, eager to entertain audiences once again.

“As ever, this versatile choir has chosen some challenging, new and familiar pieces to entertain you with.

"Hopefully you will recognise a few tunes and be identifying musical favourites from the medleys.

“With items ranging from pop to opera there is bound to be something for everyone. This year the choir has also chosen to recognise the Platinum Jubilee by adding a few patriotic pieces and the national anthem to the programme.

"So if you want to go along and wave a flag with them, you’d be most welcome.

“The first performance will be at the Baptist Church in Seaford on June 11, followed by the second on June 18 at St Saviour’s, South Street, Eastbourne. Both performances start at 7pm.”

Concert tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £6 for under-16s, under-fives free; tickets for these events are available: on the door; from the box office on 07789343514 or 07920430162; Newberry Tulley Estate Agents, 53 Church Street Seaford; Semantics, 33 Grove Road, Eastbourne; Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or via TicketSource -https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on

“The choir is also opening its Monday night rehearsals to any singing friends from Ukraine and their host families. More details can be obtained on either of the above numbers.

“Concentus means ‘agreement’, ‘harmony’ or ‘unity’ and this defines the very spirit of the choir. Adrian White, our musical director, strives to ensure that harmony exists not just in the musical notes that are sung but also in the way that choir members are cared for.