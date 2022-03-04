At Shoreham College, children were given a special theme for their costumes. For early years and key stage one, the theme was cops and robbers, while key stage two had the theme spies and detectives.

World Book Day is a charity with a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. Tokens worth £1 are being handed out and a new line-up of books has been released for 2022, available from booksellers.

Titles available for £1, or in exchange for the book token, include Jemima the Pig and the 127 Acorns by Michael Morpurgo, My Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Silly Book of True or False by Matt Lucas, The Last Word by Ben Bailey Smith and PEAK PERIL: A High-rise Mystery by Sharna Jackson.

See also: Gallery of World Book Day pictures from Worthing schools in 2013 and 2014

1. World Book Day 2022 at Shoreham College Photo: User (UGC) Photo Sales

2. World Book Day 2022 at Shoreham College Photo: User (UGC) Photo Sales

3. World Book Day 2022 at Shoreham College Photo: User (UGC) Photo Sales

4. World Book Day 2022 at Shoreham College Photo: User (UGC) Photo Sales