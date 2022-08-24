Singer André Rieu hits cinema screens across Sussex this Bank Holiday weekend

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andre Rieu - photo by Marcel van Hoorn.

Tickets available from andreincinemas.com.

Set on the Vrijthof Square in André’s hometown of Maastricht, the show will see him perform fan favourites with his very own 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, including show tunes, famous waltzes and feel-good classics.

His cinema events are hugely popular, breaking box office records in the UK year after year. His 2019 event grossed a staggering £1.5million across the opening weekend

Spokeswoman Hannah Terry said: “Dust off those dancing shoes. After two long years, cinema’s biggest music event is back!

“Maestro André Rieu will present his brand-new summer concert, Happy Days Are Here Again, against the backdrop of the stunning Vrijthof Square in his beloved hometown of Maastricht.

“Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, Happy Days Are Here Again will be summer’s blockbuster cinema event, shown in over 500 cinemas across the UK over the weekend of August 27 and 28.

“No other artist can make an audience laugh, move them to tears and pull on their heartstrings quite like the King of Waltz.

"Thanks to the enchanting sounds of his violin, alongside his renowned Johann Strauss Orchestra, with whom André has been performing for over 30 years, Happy Days Are Here Again guarantees to be a magnificent open-air concert featuring popular feel-good classics, show-tunes and of course joyous waltzes.”

André said : “There is no other joy like performing my summer concerts in my hometown Maastricht with my orchestra.

"I am thrilled to be back in August after two years and to share music and love with all the fans again in cinemas!

"I really miss those happy days. I am excited the wait is finally over!”

With special guests and world-renowned sopranos and tenors, the concert will be hosted by ITV Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, who will take you behind-the-scenes for exclusive access and share an exclusive stage-side interview with André.

Hannah added: “André’s cinema events have broken box office records and have brought fans together from all over the world – an unforgettable cinema experience like no other!