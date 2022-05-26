Southampton and Eastbourne dates for cult stage phenomenon SIX

Six

The current company played their final performance on Sunday, March 6 with the new company taking over from Tuesday, March 8 at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford.

The new touring Queens will be played by Chlöe Hart (Catherine of Aragon), Jennifer Caldwell (Anne Boleyn), Casey Al-Shaqsy (Jane Seymour), Aiesha Pease (Anna of Cleves), Jaina Brock-Patel (Katherine Howard) and Alana M Robinson (Catherine Parr). Grace Melville, Leesa Tulley and Natalie Pilkington (dance captain) will be joining the cast as alternates, with super swing Harriet Caplan-Dean.

The cast are backed by the show’s all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has fast become a global musical phenomenon.

SIX currently has productions playing on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and at the Sydney Opera House prior to an Australian and New Zealand tour, with a major US tour coming soon.

Meanwhile, back on home turf, the London production is now enjoying its third royal residence in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and the UK tour continues its nationwide reign.

It was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards and was invited to perform on the results show of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and BBC’s Children in Need Appeal Show.

Also in Eastbourne, The Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend brings a celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday, June 3, 7pm till 10pm

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “It’s 1940s night at The Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade, Eastbourne, BN22 7AA

“Come in 1940s costume: Land Army, civilians, members of the Armed Forces – all are welcome! The night features Andy Panayi’s Little Big Band, with vocalist Yvonne Lloyd, bringing us the sounds of the 40s (Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, The Andrews Sisters and many more), some of the greatest music ever written for dancing.

"Get your dance shoes on and be ready to foxtrot, swing jive and lindy hop – or just have a turn around the floor in your own way. There will be a grand raffle during the evening and bar open throughout.