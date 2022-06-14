Standen House welcomes sculpture trail

It will display a diverse range of sculptures created by both new and emerging artists and renowned sculptors who regularly exhibit with the society.

Alison Catchlove, the society’s exhibition manager for the event, said: “We are thrilled that the National Trust have invited us to create a sculpture trail at Standen House and Garden this year.

“It's so exciting to have a new venue where we can create a completely fresh sculpture trail. Allan Mackenzie, who knows the venue well from being a frequent visitor over the years, will be the lead designer.

"The grounds at Standen are beautiful. There are lots of different spaces; a terrace, vegetable garden, pond, wooded area and walkways that will suit a fantastic range of sculptures.

“Visitors to the event will discover a wealth of original sculpture within the restored 12-acre hillside garden; a garden which showcases year-round seasonal highlights and an award-winning plant collection.

“The sculptures, which are made from a diverse range of materials including bronze, resin, glass, metal, wood, stone, ceramic and found objects, will serve as eye-catching focal points in gardens, conservatories and interiors. All sculptures are for sale during the event.”

Lynda Lawrence, from the Surrey Sculpture Society, added: “From its humble beginnings in 1994 with a group of just 14 Surrey-based sculptors, the Surrey Sculpture Society has blossomed into a major force with over 250 members.

“The society is proud to have exhibited at several renowned and historic locations across the country including RHS Garden Hyde Hall, Beaulieu Stately Home and Motor Museum, Fulham Palace, Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, Savill Garden on the Crown Estate at Windsor Great Park and various National Trust properties.”

Lauren Milsom, experiences and programming manager, Standen, said: “Standen National Trust are delighted to welcome Surrey Sculpture Society to exhibit within our beautiful and eclectic gardens.

“The sculptures will sit perfectly within the wide variety of garden spaces at Standen, ranging from contemplative and inspiring spaces, through romantic wooded walks to stunning viewpoints.

"Standen has a history of embracing creative design and we are excited to showcase the work of so many talented local sculptors for our visitors to enjoy.”

“2022 will be the 50th anniversary of Standen House being in the care of the National Trust.

"Built in 1894 within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Standen House has the look and feel of a comfortable country family home.

"It boasts Morris & Co interiors and is dressed for a weekend stay in 1925.”