The Artist’s Garden is summer exhibition at Borde Hill Garden

The Artist's Garden Exhibition - Borde Hill Garden

Andrew Loin, visitor experience manager, said: “Borde Hill Garden has been an inspiration for horticulturalists and artists for generations and this summer we are proud to continue this tradition by displaying the artistic response to the beauty of nature, countryside and gardens by 20 established and up-and-coming artists.

“Visitors will be able to explore the historic Garden, renowned for its rare shrubs and champion trees where they will discover approximately 40 affordable sculptures inspired by both flora and fauna, alongside Simon Gudgeon’s stunning bronze work Pelicans, taking centre stage in the Italian Garden pool – loaned to Borde Hill from Sculpture By The Lakes, Dorset.

“The exhibition also includes a variety of smaller works, with ceramics inside the Green Tree Gallery, printmaking in the garden shop, and a selection of 20 paintings in the glasshouse by Kenneth McIntosh and Karina Goldman from Horsham Artists. Uniting the work is their common fascination with the beauty of nature, the countryside and the feelings they evoke within us. All works will be available for sale.

Borde Hill are grateful to the First Central Group for sponsoring the event.

Jo McGowan, chief people officer, First Central Group, said: “We’re delighted to continue our support of The Artist’s Garden. It’s such a wonderful opportunity for visitors to come and see a stunning collection of sculptures and paintings, many of whom are by local artists, all in the fabulous surroundings of Borde Hill Garden.”

Find out more at www.bordehill.co.uk.