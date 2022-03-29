Visitors are invited to step back and explore historic rural life with over 50 exhibit buildings, historic gardens and traditional farm animals such as the Southdowns sheep with their lambs, the heavy horses and saddleback pigs.

There is plenty of opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors by taking a walk through the beautiful grounds or self-led nature trail before stopping to admire the first buds of spring in the historic gardens or making the most of the milder weather with a relaxing picnic by the mill pond.

Continuing the theme of The Ritual Year, which explores how seasonal events were celebrated through the ages, this April the museum will bring to life traditional Easter festivities.

The Weald and Downland Living Museum's spring programme includes inspiring Historic Life Weekends to traditional Easter celebrations and fun-filled school holiday activities

From baking demonstrations, Tudor shopping and Easter bonnet making to springtime crafts and a special Easter trail.

Take a look at some of the spring highlights at Weald and Downland Living Museum...

As part of the museum’s series of Historic Life Weekends, Sow To Dough – Our Daily Bread (April 2-3) will offer visitors the opportunity to learn how this diet staple has evolved over time and discover the important role bread played in rural communities and historic homes through the ages.

Guests will be invited to discover different types of bread from the Weald and Downland region and enjoy live demonstrations and talks from the mill, Saxon building, Tudor kitchen and historic bakehouse.

During the Easter holidays (April 9-24) the museum will host a range of fun and spring-themed activities throughout the school holidays to keep all ages entertained.

This will include seed planting, an Easter trail and craft activities that change daily such as egg weaving, decorating an egg and making a chick.

Over the Easter weekend (April 15-18) there will be a chance to explore and experience traditional Easter preparations and celebrations.

The Newdigate bakehouse will be making hot cross buns on Good Friday and Saturday, with the Tudor kitchen showing preparations for the celebration of Easter and a bake on Sunday.

Explore Tudor shops and markets on Sunday and Monday, which will include a painters and drapers shop as well as traditional market stalls and street food vendor demonstrations.

On Monday, younger visitors are invited to make an Easter bonnet or bring one from home to join in the Easter Bonnet Parade in the Market Square at 2pm.

At another Historic Life Weekends event, The Benefits Of The Earth – Soil, Sustainability and Seasons (May 7-8) will look at the importance of soil and how soil health was supported over the centuries.

There will be talks from a variety of experts as well as demonstrations and displays that look at how crops were rotated and the different climate conditions from the Saxon era to today.

The award-winning museum is set in idyllic surroundings of the 40-acre site, which is nestled in the South Downs National Park.

For more information visit www.wealddown.co.uk

