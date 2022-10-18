UK rock band DARE play Shoreham on back of new album

DARE

Spokesman Peter Noble said: “To support the release, DARE have embarked on a 12-date UK headline tour.

“Road To Eden follows Dare’s critically acclaimed albums Sacred Ground (2016) and Out Of The Silence 2 (2018). Both albums reached number one in the Amazon Classic Rock Charts in four countries including the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain. Dare entered the top five in the official UK rock charts, number six in the US Amazon Classic Rock Charts and number one in Japanese rock imports.

“Road To Eden is destined to be another modern DARE classic. Produced by their lead singer songwriter Darren Wharton (ex-Thin Lizzy) at his studio the majestic mountains of North Wales, the new album has a harder rock edge than previous albums whilst still retaining the atmospheric sound and anthemic melodies that have become the band’s trademark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Road To Eden features ten brand-new beautifully crafted songs that capture the very heart of DARE.

“DARE is best known for their frontman singer songwriter Darren Wharton who first rose to fame in the early 80s playing keyboards with legendary Irish rock band Thin Lizzy. From the tender age of 17, Darren went on to record the Chinatown album with Philip Lynott, Scott Gorham, Snowy White (Pink Floyd) and Brian Downey. After being featured on Chinatown, Phil Lynott had taken Darren under his wing and the young musician from Manchester soon found himself touring extensively throughout Europe, America, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

“After a year of selling out concert halls around the globe Thin Lizzy once again returned to the studio. Now as an established member of the band, Darren was about to embark on his second Thin Lizzy album Renegade. After co-writing Angel of Death with Philip Lynott, Wharton’s talent for song-writing began to emerge. Several world tours later, Darren went on to co-write The Sun Goes Down, This Is The One, Heart Attack and Someday She’s Gonna Hit Back on the legendary Thin Lizzy album Thunder and Lightning.