Ukrainian National Opera heads to Eastbourne with Bizet’s Carmen and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly

For the first time ever the Ukrainian National Opera is coming to Eastbourne as part of a UK wide tour with Bizet’s opera Carmen and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly.

Producer Alexej Ignatow, of Amande Concerts Ltd, said: “Coming all the way from Dnipro, Ukraine, this opera company, featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra comprising over thirty musicians, will première the passionate Carmen and Madama Butterfly opera this season. If you’ve never tried opera before you will love the full orchestra experience with brand-new settings and fantastic costumes, along with exquisite singing and wonderful tunes that you will be humming to yourself all the way home. The opera will be sung in original language with English surtitles.”

Ukrainian National Opera offers Carmen on Friday, March 10 at the Congress Theatre and then Madama Butterfly on Saturday, March 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Feel the thrill of love, jealousy and violence of 19th century Seville in one of Bizet’s most popular operas. Its mix of fierce passion, gorgeous melodies, nail-biting dramatic confrontation and musical wit has found favour all over the world almost since its first performance in 1875. This opera will be sung in original language with English surtitles

Ukrainian National Opera - Butterfly

"Love, treachery, obsession and betrayal make a most dramatic and passionate opera

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Set in Japan at the turn of the last century, no opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of the doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy. Though infinitely sad, the compelling tale of Madama Butterfly remained Puccini’s favourite opera – his supreme theatrical achievement also gave the world its most sublime and beautiful arias in history, One Fine Day and Love Duet, as well as the Humming Chorus, which has been popular with opera-goers for over a century. It is one of the most colourful and exotic yet tragic operas

“The Ukrainian Opera from Dnipro is especially worth seeing as their creative development has moved forward in recent years, mastering and popularising the world's classical music heritage and turning to the works of modern composers, music of the 20th century, and in particular the Ukrainian classics.”