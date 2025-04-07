Watch: Bognor resort opens its biggest ever soft play centre

Butlin’s has opened its biggest ever indoor Soft Play centre and Puppet Theatre space at its Bognor Regis resort this week.

Open in time for the Easter break, the Soft Play centre is included in the price of a family break and day passes.

With double the capacity of the previous Soft Play, up to 200 lively kids can climb, bounce and play in the huge interactive and sensory space, while adults enjoy a new 100-person seating area and refreshments.

The incredible eight-metre-high Soft Play is split into three distinctively designed spaces for babies, toddlers, and juniors – all themed around the colourful characters of the popular Butlin’s Skyline Gang.

Each member has a devoted section, jam-packed with slides, climbing challenges, log ramps, cargo nets and more, plus a spacious multi-sensory area for babies.

The West Sussex resort has another new opening alongside its biggest ever Soft Play centre.

The resort also opened a Puppet Theatre space this week, showcasing magical, family-friendly string puppet shows. Puppet Castle shows are free for families on Butlin’s breaks and day visits, with exciting brand-new shows for 2025, including Under The Sea, Jingle in the Jungle and Christmouse.

This £1.8 million investment follows the recent new openings across all three resorts in 2024.

Bognor Regis opened the £15 million indoor activity centre PLAYXPERIENCE, a 50,000 square feet state-of-the-art attraction with nine immersive gaming experiences.

Easter Half Term breaks at all resorts will be headlined by The Masked Singer Live, returning for 2025 with a brand-new show and new characters at each resort.

Piranha, Dippy Egg and Cricket will join the live show, alongside iconic characters Sausage, Rhino, Dragon and Butlin’s very own Rockstar, plus many more. The show features brand-new songs, routines and mystery celebrities to unmask, all hosted by special guest presenters.

The Masked Singer Live joins an incredible line up of Butlin’s own West End-quality productions and shows. New shows in 2025 include the all-year-round pantomime Snow White and her Magnificent Friends and the showstopping Iconic, celebrating the era-defining performances of international megastars, from Taylor Swift to ABBA.

Jon Hendry Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s, said: “With our Easter breaks in full swing, we’re delighted to have opened our brand-new Soft Play and Puppet Theatre space at our Bognor Regis resort this week. Both are included in the price, providing incredible value for our guests. They have always been popular with guests, and these incredible new spaces are full of personality, just like the Skyline Gang and their performances which are always a standout part of family's breaks.”

Last minute Easter Half Term breaks start from £129 (£33 pp). This price is based on four sharing a two-bedroom Comfort Room for four nights on 21 April in Bognor Regis, and includes all live shows and headline acts, free flow access to Splash Waterworld pools, unlimited fairground rides, the new Skyline Gang Soft Play and playgrounds. To find out more, visit: www.butlins.com/

To find out more, visit: www.butlins.com/discover-butlins/things-to-do/soft-play/soft-play-bognor-regis

1 . Soft Play centre The new Soft Play centre at Butlin's Photo: contributed

2 . Colourful and fun It’s 3,000 square feet, four storeys and eight metres high and split into three distinct sections Photo: contributed

3 . Open for Easter The Soft Play centre is included in the price of a family break and day passes. Photo: contributed

4 . Going to great heights It's jam-packed with slides, climbing challenges, log ramps, cargo nets and more Photo: contributed