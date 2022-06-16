Watch here for an exclusive new clip from the new George Michael film

George Michael

Additionally, GLAAD.org has posted an in-depth interview with co-director and producer of the film, George Michael’s songwriting partner and long-time collaborator, David Austin.

View the clip and the interview HERE.

David Austin said, “We are very proud to Partner with GLAAD - George was proud of his sexuality and campaigned throughout his life for everyone to have the freedom to be who they wanted to be and love who they wanted to love.”

Anthony Allen Ramos, Vice President of Communications & Talent of GLAAD, said, “Pride Month is a perfect opportunity to remember the trailblazing legacy of George Michael within the music industry and beyond. The release of GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT will help audiences learn so much about the performer’s extraordinary life. It is truly special to see the film's never before seen footage and personal stories about his touching love story with Anselmo Feleppa, who unfortunately left us far too early."

A spokesman said: “A poignant and moving tribute to the legacy of one of Britain’s greatest performers, in his final work George Michael reclaims the narrative of his career, personal life and controversies. Throughout the film, Michael reveals openly and honestly the two distinct sides of his life: his very public music career and his private personal life that cameras never truly saw. Michael was heavily involved in and dedicated to the making of this documentary before his tragic passing in 2016, making GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT an incredibly special posthumous release and a poignant and moving tribute to his legacy.

“Narrated by the late Grammy® Award winner himself, GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT delves into the turbulent period after “Faith” leading up to, during and after the making of Michael’s “Listen Without Prejudice: Vol 1” album in 1990. At this pivotal time, Michael is able to fight for his artistic freedom and lead the way for others. As the film clip posted at GLAAD beautifully illustrates, it was at this period of his life when Michael meets his first real love, Anselmo Feleppa, and nothing is ever the same for him. The moving film later explores how the legendary singer navigates both the heartbreak of Anselmo’s early tragic passing and the devastating loss of his mother.

“The documentary features numerous celebrities, with contributors including Stevie Wonder, Sir Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rogers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, James Corden, Tony Bennett, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Tatjana Patitz.

“GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT is produced by Big Geoff Overseas Limited in conjunction with Sony Music Entertainment and distributed theatrically worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing.

“In celebration of George Michael’s iconic album Older, Sony Music will release a deluxe, limited-edition box set in July. The set will also be available in digital/CD/2LP formats. Older was George’s third album as a solo artist and would see him experimenting with new musical styles and expanding his artistic horizons. Hailed by critics as a triumph, it told the story of an extraordinary period in the life of the man who wrote, recorded, and produced it, as he journeyed through one of the most turbulent periods of his professional and personal life.”