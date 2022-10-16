Cathy Verney

Spokeswoman Cathy Verney said: “Worthing Portrait Artist of the Year was created in 2018 and I have been organising the event on a voluntary basis from the start. This live portraiture competition is designed to raise awareness and funds for the Grade II* listed building, formerly a church, in Chapel Road as well as creating a fantastic art event for the people of Worthing.

“Now in its fourth year we have selected our latest nine talented artists who are ready to paint three celebrity sitters over four hours in front of an audience. The sitters will be revealed nearer the time via social media and on the website https://www.instagram.com/thevenuewpaoty and https://www.the-venue.uk – and our judges include Mark Olliver, winner from 2019 and finalist in the Skyarts version of 2021.

“Artists who reside within 20 miles of Worthing can apply and we reduce this down to our final nine, which isn't easy! I shall be hosting it along with Sara Reeve, a local artist who came third in our competition last year.

"The Venue, Worthing, in Chapel Road is a fabulous location to hold this competition and we provide food and a cashless bar. Tickets to the event are available online from SEEtickets (https://www.seetickets.com/tour/wpaoty-2022) and include a free drink.”

Also coming up, Lancing Repertory Players are returning to the stage after the pandemic with a new production – and are looking for new recruits.

Players secretary Julie Knight said: “Lancing Repertory Players are relaunching their amateur dramatics group after almost stopping during lockdown.

"Our last production was a pantomime Treasure Island staged in January 2020 at Lancing Parish Hall. Since Covid, the Parish Hall is performing valuable community support working as a vaccination centre which has prevented our return to the stage.

“Since then the team at Lancing Rep have been busy decluttering our workshop, sorting through our vast wardrobe and decorating our hall and built a stage so we can stage our own productions in our hall.

“We are a team of local actors, directors, set designers, sound and lighting technicians and front-of-house team, and, the most important role of all, people that make the tea to keep us all going. We are looking for new like-minded folk to come and join our team we are holding an open evening on Tuesday, October 25 from 7pm at our headquarters in Wembley Gardens, Lancing (location three words – spaces, purely, lasted).

“If acting is not your thing there are many ways in which you can contribute, maybe front of house greeting our audience or maybe you fancy painting and building?

"Then join our backstage team painting scenery or making props in all shapes and sizes. Costumes, hair and make-up… the list of jobs is endless. We would love to see you all.