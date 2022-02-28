Worthing school announces new headteacher to take over in April

Adam Whitehead, the founding headteacher, is leaving to take up the headship at Steyning Grammar School.

John Apsey, chair of governors at Bohunt School Worthing, said: “We are very sad to see Adam depart and thank him for all the hard work and dedication he has shown to ensure the very best for the students of BSW.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are determined that BSW students be successful, happy and have every opportunity to make the most of their future. We look forward to a bright future for the school, whilst wishing Adam success, health and happiness as he takes up his post as headteacher of Steyning Grammar School.”

Paul Collin has been appointed headteacher at Bohunt School Worthing

Today, Bohunt School Worthing has announced the appointment of a new headteacher. Paul Collin, a highly-experienced educational leader, will take up the position after the Easter holidays.

Mr Collin has been headteacher at City Academy Norwich School in Norfolk for more than four years, and worked as an experienced educational consultant and executive coach, recently gaining his National Professional Qualification for Executive Leadership (NPQEL) qualification.

He said: “It is an honour to be joining the brilliant team at Bohunt School Worthing. The post represents an incredibly exciting opportunity for me, given the school’s excellent reputation and energy.

“I have every intention to continue and build on the current high expectations for the school and I am looking forward to working closely with staff, students, parents and carers and the whole Worthing community to ensure that BSW continues to provide the best possible education for every student, working as part of Bohunt Education Trust.”

Mr Collin will be working alongside the senior leadership team and board of governors, as well as with senior leaders at BET and its trustees.

The Worthing school opened in 2015 as BET’s first new school. It also sponsors eight high-performing schools in Sussex, Hampshire and Berkshire, including Steyning Grammar School.

Mr Whitehead said: “Leading BSW for the last seven years has been a huge pleasure and privilege. Whilst sad to leave the BSW family, it is with full confidence that I hand the school over to Paul Collin and begin my next step in education.

“Thank you to the entire BSW community and Bohunt Education Trust for their support during what has been a monumental high in my career. I look forward to seeing what great accomplishments lie ahead for BSW.”

Before working at Bohunt School Worthing, Mr Whitehead was deputy headteacher of The Weald School in Billingshurst. He also worked at St Paul’s in Burgess Hill and Oathill Community College in Haywards Heath.

Neil Strowger, trust leader, said: “Adam has been pivotal in BSW’s success. His principled, insightful leadership has seen the school achieve a Good Ofsted rating. He has gained the respect of students, parents and staff because he lives and models our values. I am delighted that I shall continue to work with Adam in his new role.