The 10 most booked restaurants in West Sussex according to OpenTable

Published 18th Aug 2025, 13:10 BST

There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in West Sussex, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few across West Sussex which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.

From The Cat Inn to The Ivy, here are the most booked restaurants in West Sussex according to OpenTable.

The Ivy in Chichester has a 4.5* rating from 4,825 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Excellent venue and service. The food was of good standard and well prepared and presented. I would definitely recommend and go back again.”

1. The Ivy, Chichester

Bill’s Restaurant and Bar in Horsham has a 4.4* rating from 1,293 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Bills offers a lovely selection of food. The staff in the Horsham branch are exceptionally friendly. The building for anyone that doesn’t know is beautiful and has been decorated with lots of quirkiness.”

2. Bill’s Restaurant and Bar, Horsham

Bill’s Restaurant and Bar in Chichester has a 4.6* rating from 1,275 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Sunday brunch at Chichester Bills was most enjoyable. Nice ambience, delicious food and friendly efficient service. Blue light card discount was icing on cake. Well done Bills.”

3. Bill’s Restaurant and Bar, Chichester

Piccolino in Chichester has a 4.6* rating from 92 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “The quality of the ingredients shown through in the dishes. The is good and the wines are also well selected and good. It is a bit expensive but very enjoyable. We will return.”

4. Piccolino, Chichester

