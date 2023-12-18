10 of the best restaurants, pubs and cafés in the Worthing area we tried in 2023 that you must visit in 2024

We have tried a number of new or refurbished restaurants, pubs and cafés in the Worthing and Littlehampton area in 2023 and here are 10 of the best that we recommend you try in 2024.

If you’re looking for a superb meal in a warm and friendly atmosphere – and a cosy overnight stay – look no further than family-owned country pub The Lamb in the heart of Angmering village. The award-winning venue, nestled next to the South Downs, has been rated by TripAdvisor reviewers as the number one gastropub in West Sussex.

The Smugglers Return in Ham Road, East Worthing, reopened its doors in November with a new modern look, a light, airy feel and new fixtures and fittings. HD TV screens, a pool table and dart boards have been installed by the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company as part of a £265,000 refurbishment at the 1920s pub.

MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt opened a new Patty Guy burger restaurant at Worthing’s Dome Cinema in August. He says it is a fulfilment his lifelong love affair with burgers and his desire to recreate the feeling of having the perfect bite in your hand.

Mediterranean restaurant ONYX, serving up dishes from around the world, opened in Worthing in the summer in Marine Parade – in the site of Escape Bar and Grill, owned by Turkish businessman Bulent Colak. It offers specialised food you cannot find anywhere else.

The Cricketers, in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, reopened in April after a major refurbishment project. The community pub has great food, events and a huge garden.

Three-time rosette-winning Johnny Stanford – the former head chef of AG’s at Alexander House Hotel – opened the new fine-dining restaurant Tern on Worthing Pier this summer. Johnny is ‘driven to create an experience that is sure to delight and surprise guests in equal measure’.

Worthing’s new Turkish restaurant Efes Town promises 'laughter, joy, and unforgettable times'. It opened in Portland Road in November as a sister restaurant to Efes in Clifton Road. Experience the warmth of Turkish hospitality and a feast for your senses.

Portobello Brewing opened The Railway Hotel in August after a major £3m refurbishment of the former Grand Victorian, opposite Worthing Railway Station. The pub, restaurant and hotel has separate areas for dining and drinking, as well as a large garden.

The long-awaited Perch Pizza restaurant opened its doors on Worthing seafront in the summer. Perch directors Hannah Castle, Ella Debaes, Viktoria Davis and Alex Coombes are seaside café specialists.

Cafe Caesar opened in South Street, Worthing, in January. It has a unique feel with the quality of upmarket London restaurants. The business is owned and run by Tekin Fidan and Cagdas Nizam Oglu, who offer coffee, breakfast and lunch.

